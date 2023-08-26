Big Foot Quest - Lawrenceburg

× Expand Nisian Hughes Bigfoot Catch a sight of one these creatures in Anderson County!

Big Foot Quest

Join paranormal researcher Jeff Waldridge for a 4 hour Bigfoot hunt at a TOP SECRET location in Anderson County!

Find the tickets on KYGHOSTTOURS.COM

THIS EVENT IS NOT FOR THOSE AFRAID OF WILDLIFE OR THE OUTDOORS.

8PM to 12 AM

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/bigfoot-hunt/