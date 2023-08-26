Big Foot Quest - Lawrenceburg
to
Lawrenceburg Green 44 Western Avenue , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Nisian Hughes Bigfoot
Catch a sight of one these creatures in Anderson County!
Big Foot Quest
Join paranormal researcher Jeff Waldridge for a 4 hour Bigfoot hunt at a TOP SECRET location in Anderson County!
Find the tickets on KYGHOSTTOURS.COM
THIS EVENT IS NOT FOR THOSE AFRAID OF WILDLIFE OR THE OUTDOORS.
8PM to 12 AM
For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/bigfoot-hunt/
Education & Learning, History, Outdoor