Big Foot Quest - Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg Green 44 Western Avenue , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Join paranormal researcher Jeff Waldridge for a 4 hour Bigfoot hunt at a TOP SECRET location in Anderson County!

Find the tickets on KYGHOSTTOURS.COM

THIS EVENT IS NOT FOR THOSE AFRAID OF WILDLIFE OR THE OUTDOORS.

8PM to 12 AM

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/bigfoot-hunt/

Lawrenceburg Green 44 Western Avenue , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Education & Learning, History, Outdoor
502.510.8777
