Big Four Arts Festival Louisville, KY

Big Four Arts Festival will be held on September 9 and 10, 2023. It will host over 150 juried artists displaying their works in various media including pastel, acrylic, oil, pen and ink, charcoal, ceramic/ceramic sculpture, pencil, jewelry, metal work/metal sculpture, photography (standard and digital), fiber art, glass/glass sculpture, printmaking, stencil, stonework/stone sculpture, woodworking/wood sculpture, papermaking, 3d sculpture, acrylic, leather, mixed media, textile, watercolor, tempera, and more. It will also feature music, entertainment, kids zone, and delicious food.

For more information, please call 502.435.7602 or visit bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com/