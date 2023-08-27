× Expand Adventure Crew Swimmers launch off into the water for the 2022 Great Ohio River Swim.

Bill Keating Jr., Great Ohio River Swim

The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is a 900-meter open water swim held in downtown Cincinnati. Founded in 2007, it is the largest open water swim across the Ohio River and back. Held while the river is closed to motorized traffic, the swim launches from the Serpentine Wall and concludes at the Public Landing. Participants in the Great Ohio River Swim range from competitive athletes to recreational swimmers and bucket-listers.

Please note: in the event of unsafe river conditions, the reschedule date for the swim is Sunday, September 10.

For more information, please visit greatohioriverswim.com/