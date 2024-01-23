Bindlestiff Family Cirkus - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Tickets: $20 (main floor front)/$10 (main floor rear & balcony); All students & children: half-price

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus co-founders Stephanie Monseu and Keith Nelson have traveled the world since 1995, bringing a unique hybrid of vaudeville, circus, and sideshow spectacle to venues of all shapes and sizes. Jugglers, acrobats, contortionists, plate spinning, sword swallowing, brain twisters and other risk-taking feats set to live music combine to create an interactive evening of fun for the entire family. Bindlestiff Family Cirkus harkens back to the heyday of the traditional American Circus while offering its own artistic twist.

