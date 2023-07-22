Birding for Beginners at Bernheim Arboretum

× Expand Bernheim Forest Eastern Bluebird

Birding for Beginners

Are you looking for a great introduction to the fascinating world of birds?

If so, join Volunteer Naturalists Karen and Jim Scout for this program that will provide the basics of bird identification using size, shape, behavior, and location. Not only do the Scouts know a lot about birds, but they know how to make birding more interesting, rewarding, and relevant.

Don’t worry if you don’t have binoculars, we will provide them for use during the program.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/birding-for-beginners-3/