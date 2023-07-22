Birding for Beginners at Bernheim Arboretum

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Birding for Beginners

Are you looking for a great introduction to the fascinating world of birds?

If so, join Volunteer Naturalists Karen and Jim Scout for this program that will provide the basics of bird identification using size, shape, behavior, and location. Not only do the Scouts know a lot about birds, but they know how to make birding more interesting, rewarding, and relevant.

Don’t worry if you don’t have binoculars, we will provide them for use during the program.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/birding-for-beginners-3/

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Outdoor
502.955.8512
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Birding for Beginners at Bernheim Arboretum - 2023-07-22 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Birding for Beginners at Bernheim Arboretum - 2023-07-22 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Birding for Beginners at Bernheim Arboretum - 2023-07-22 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Birding for Beginners at Bernheim Arboretum - 2023-07-22 08:30:00 ical