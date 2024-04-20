Birding with Jacob On the Brownsboro Trails
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
BATA Members $10/ Guests $20 each.
Join Brownsboro Alliance for this fun birding event to learn about the natural wildlife on the Brownsboro Trails. Hike led by Jacob Crider, Educator & Naturalist at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Meet at the trail at 9510 Hwy 329, Crestwood, Kentucky. Guests who join BATA at the event will receive a $10 credit.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/