Birds & Buds at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

April is a terrific month to take a hike and observe the native wildflowers in full bloom and the arrival of neo-tropical during spring migration at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Go for a hike through the forests and valleys to learn about the habitats and habits of the many species of flowers and birds. Hike is moderate. Bring binoculars,a camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/