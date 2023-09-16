Birds on the Move - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

× Expand Bernheim Forest Red-winged Blackbird

Birds on the Move

Fall migration provides revealing facts but also fascinating mysteries when you have guides like Jim and Karen Scout.

This program fits in nicely with Bugfest (happening the same day), since Karen and Jim will help you understand the important role that insects as a food supply for birds and how the changes in insect populations due to climate change ties in with changes in migration patterns.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/birds-on-the-move/