Black History Month 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk in Danville, KY

Saturday, February 24

Head to Millenium Park in downtown Danville for the 2nd Annual Black History Month 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk. Hosted by the Weathers Family Foundation, proceeds from the race will go the Agape House, a non-profit organization that assist pregnant women and their families by offering prenatal and child development classes. Bring the whole family and join in the festivities to celebrate the holiday at this exciting commemorative event.

For more information, please visit www.givesignup.org/Race/KY/Danville/BlackHistoryMonth5k1milerunwalk