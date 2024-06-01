Black-n-Bluegrass Roller Derby Bout - Covington

× Expand Silverose 2024 Season Poster!

Black-n-Bluegrass is NKY's Roller Derby

Black-n-Bluegrass is NKY's Roller Derby League, and they are back for their 2024 Season! Don't miss the action located at HITS, 3785 Lake Park Drive, Covington KY 41017 at 7PM. Track-side seating, concessions, pre-show are available, and don't forget to get your Black-n-Bluegrass DRIP at the MERCH BOOTH!

Tickets available online or at the door (check our website/FB for any updates) Pre-sale tickets are $10 or $12 at the door the day of the event. Kids Tickets (7-15) are $5 (pre-sale and at the door) - 6 and UNDER & Parking is FREE! Check out FB/website for updates and to learn more about Black-n-Bluegrass)

2024 HOME SEASON dates: April 27, May 18, June 1, Sept 14, Oct 5, Nov 2

For more information, please visit nkyrollerderby.com or on Facebook