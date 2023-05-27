Blackberry Smoke with The Band of Heathens at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Beaver Dam Tourism Commission proudly announces another stellar addition to the 2023 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series. BLACKBERRY SMOKE is bringing their “… famous Blackberry Smoke autonomy, delivered with soulful vocals, haunting harmonies, and kick-ass songs (~NPR)” to The DAM on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Special guest, The Band of Heathens, will be direct support on this date of the tour.Fan & Venue PRESALE opportunities to purchase in advance begin Tuesday, March 21, at 10:00 am CDT and continue until Thursday, March 23, at 10:00 pm CDT. Sign up for the newsletter at: BeaverDamAmp.com to receive the password. Tickets go on sale to the general public (no password required) on FRIDAY, March 24, at 10:00 am CDT. Tickets are available as Lower Arena Reserved Tables for Four (4) people, Lower Arena GA, and Upper Lawn GA. Reserved Tables include dedicated F&B table service, touch-free payment, allowing guests to order food & beer direct from their phones, and access to the PIT area directly in front of the stage. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats and access to the pit. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.

For more information, please visit beaverdamtourism.com/