Blithe Spirit - Woodford Theatre

Blithe Spirit will run two weekends - Thursday, February 8th thru Sunday, February 18th.
Blithe Spirit
A smash comedy hit in London and New York, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives concerns fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, who has remarried but finds himself haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, Elvira. Clever, insistent and well aware of Charles’ shortcomings, Elvira is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” the eccentric and flighty Madame Arcati. As everyone’s personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed. She “passes over” and joins Elvira, allowing the two “blithe spirits” to haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Tickets are $18 for children and $25 for adults.
Dates + Times:
Thursday, February 8 - 7:30pm
Friday, February 9 - 7:30pm
Saturday, February 10 - 7:30pm
Sunday, February 11 - 2pm
Thursday, February 15 - 7:30pm
Friday, February 16 - 7:30pm
Saturday, February 17 - 7:30pm
Sunday, February 18 - 2pm
For more information, please visit woodfordtheatre.com/production/blithe-spirit/