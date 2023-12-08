× Expand Judith M Millinery Blocking Felt into a Hat Workshop w/Jenny Pfanenstiel

Blocking Felt into a Hat Workshop w/Jenny Pfanenstiel

December 8 from 5:30 - 8:30 pm

December 9 from 11 am - 2 pm

$395 per person.

Perfect for Beginners and Advanced Hat Makers:Learn from Master Milliner and Featured Milliner of the 149th Kentucky Derby, Jenny Pfanenstiel, how to make a hat from scratch using a technique that dates back over 100 years. Participants will learn the uses of different hat blocks, some dating back 100 years, and the different types of felt for blocking and how they are best used. Participants will also learn how to mold the felt to form it over a hat block to make a shape of a hat. The first day will consist of blocking, the second day the brim will be wired, a lining added, and a sweatband hand sewn into the crown, then finished with a grosgrain crown band. Each participant will walk away with a beautiful felt hat that they can wear with pride.

2 day class starting on Friday, December 8th at 5:30 pm and Saturday, December 9th at 11 am. Materials for this course can be purchased before, or on the first day of class. Materials can range from $45-$150 depending on what one chooses.

For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/