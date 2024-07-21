Bluegrass Barons Baseball - Lexington

× Expand Bluegrass Barons photographer Waveland's Home Team

Bluegrass Barons Baseball

The Bluegrass Barons play the Walker Tavern Wheels at Waveland State Historic Site. Enjoy an afternoon of history and sports. Baseball played how it was played when it was first invented. Free admission. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov