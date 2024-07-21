Bluegrass Barons Baseball - Lexington

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Bluegrass Barons Baseball

The Bluegrass Barons play the Walker Tavern Wheels at Waveland State Historic Site. Enjoy an afternoon of history and sports. Baseball played how it was played when it was first invented. Free admission. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Sports
859.272.3611
