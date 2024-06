× Expand Bluegrass Barons photographer Bluegrass Barons

Bluegrass Barons Vintage Baseball

The Bluegrass Barons host the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings. Games are played on Waveland State Park's large field. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov