Bluegrass Legends Experience Car Show - Owensboro

Bluegrass Legends Experience Car Show

Bluegrass Legends Experience II is coming August 16-18, 2024! Moreland Park and the Owensboro Sportscenter will again be home to this event where fans will find a multi style vehicle car show, live music, vendors, food trucks with a beer garden, and even a “swap meet” area.

Get Papaw’s pick-up out of the barn, or grab your girl’s exotic car, or cousin Eddie’s Jeep, shine up the Harley or shake the rust off your rat rod and get them all to the Bluegrass Legends Experience II. Enter the show and be eligible for giveaways and specialty awards. Car show entry fees and percentage of all festival activities will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s not just about vehicles, it’s about food trucks, vendors, and quality family entertainment. I like to refer to it as the place where Chrome, Custom Paint & Grub Collide with Music & Fun, all while raising funds for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! AND IT’S ALL FREE TO SPECTATORS! Yes, NO FEE TO THE PUBLIC!

For more information, please visit legendscarshowobky.com/