Bluegrass Mountain Cup - Green River Lake XC

Our home race at Green River Lake State Park will be on July 28th! Frequent training grounds for the Lindsey Wilson College Cycling Team, this classic KY MTB spot is what got us started in hosting races, and we’re always excited to bring a race here.. and sleep at home.

This race is a Sunday race. There will be a Youth 10 & Under category. Saturday there will be a pre-ride time. There will also be a trail running 5K & 10K Saturday morning. If you like to camp in a tent or a camper the Green River Lake State Park campground is just a mile from the race start and is on the lakefront. It’s often rated as the best campground in Kentucky and books up quick in the summer. We recommend you grab your spot now!

For more information call 859-359-2077 or visit bikereg.com/bgmcgr