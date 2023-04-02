× Expand Josh Patton Bluegrass Mountain Cup - Green River Lake

Bluegrass Mountain Cup - Green River Lake

The Bluegrass Mountain Cup is a series of mountain bike racing throughout Kentucky. On April 2, the Bluegrass Mountain Cup makes a stop here at Green River Lake. The Green River Lakes offers unique trails in Central Kentucky. These trails are punchy, technical in spots, and decently fast. An advantage of these trails is how they take rain. If it's wet in the early spring, you can still ride on them. Come race Green River Lake and you'll have a trail experience that is different from most of the places you'll race this year. Only an hour and half drive from Louisville and Lexington!

For more information, please call 270.465.3786 or visit bluegrassmountaincup.com