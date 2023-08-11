Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival - Henderson
Henderson Riverfront , Kentucky 42420
Kentucky Living Bluegrass - 1
Kings Highway, house band for Bluegrass in the Park, kicks off the festival each year.
Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival
Enjoy the sound of Kentucky and family-friendly folklife activities under century-old shade trees in Audubon Mill Park.
For more information, please call 270.826.3128
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Markets