Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival

Join us on August 11th starting at 4pm through August 12th until 10pm at Audubon Mill Park for an incredible weekend of bluegrass music! Immerse yourself in the soulful melodies as talented musicians take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances. Bring your lawn chair or picnic blanket, gather your loved ones, and get ready to tap your feet to the rhythm of bluegrass. This FREE event promises a delightful experience for all ages. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy folklife activities, shopping local artisan vendors, & listening to live music in the heart of nature plus so much more!

For more information, please call 270.577.1667