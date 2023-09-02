Hall of Fame Homecoming Featuring Doyle Lawson & Paul Williams at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

September 2, 2023 - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us on September 2, 2023 at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum for the Hall of Fame Homecoming featuring Doyle Lawson & Paul Williams. Tickets are on sale now.  Tickets are $45.  Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm.   Bar and concessions available. 

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Concerts & Live Music
270.926.7891
