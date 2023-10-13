October 13, 2023 - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Woodward Theatre 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, KY, United States

Join us on October 13, 2023, for Sierra Hull at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $42, and reserved seating is $32. Doors open at 6p, and the show starts at 7p. Bar and concessions will be available

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/