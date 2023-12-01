RSG – The Hoppers & The Williamsons at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

December 1, 2023 - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

RSG – The Hoppers & The Williamsons

Join us on December 1, 2023 at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum for The Hoppers & The Williamsons! This concert is part of the REAL Southern Gospel Weekend, hosted by Les Butler. Tickets are on sale now.  Tickets are $35.  Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/

270.926.7891
