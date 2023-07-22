Gene Watson - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Join us on July 22, 2023, for Gene Watson at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $57, and reserved seating is $42. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available.

Masterful country music stylist, Gene Watson, from Houston, Texas has been thrilling audiences for more than 60 years. The depth of emotion in his singing, his brilliant phrasing, his jaw-dropping range and the power in the lyrics he chooses are all factors in the awe he inspires in both fans and his musical peers. A proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, Gene Watson’s tally of 75 charted titles, 23 top-10 hits and 11 number-one singles (6 country #1s/5 Gospel #1s) has also led to membership in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame and the Houston Music Hall of Fame. Radio listeners are still transfixed whenever classics like “Farewell Party,” “Fourteen Carat Mind” or “Love in the Hot Afternoon” are played. Watson is one of the rare singers who still sings in the same key as he did 30 years ago and his audiences respond with standing ovations night after night when he nails the octave jumping last note on his most requested song, the now country classic “Farewell Party.” Considered one of the finest pure-country singers of his generation and known as “The Singer’s Singer,” Watson offers up one of the best traditional country shows in the business. His stunning voice captivates audiences and keeps his fans coming back again and again.

Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $57, and reserved seating is $42.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/