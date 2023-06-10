Rick Faris Record Release Event - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Join us on June 10, 2023, for Rick Faris at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Tickets coming soon. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available.

The 2022 International Bluegrass Association's "NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR" is back with a brand new album in 2023. His third album on the Dark Shadow Recording label, Rick Faris has been breaking new paths in the bluegrass scene with his incredible singing, picking, writing, and musicality. Again enlisting the help of some of his closest pals AND some musical heroes, Uncommon Sky leans deeply into the ground he's already paved.

From Rick Faris: " This is a song of my childhood from one of my favorite movies. This song was so much fun to reimagine with Stephen Mougin producing the plot and the amazing cast of friends acting out with their talents and personalities. Grab your shades and 80’s-anthem-out with us."

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/