Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Air Show After Party - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Outdoor Stage 311 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY, United States

Join us September 16th 2023 at 7pm for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band! Tickets are on sale now. Each ticket includes access to the lawn for viewing of the 2023 Owensboro Air Show. In the event of weather moving the concert in doors, Preferred tickets will have a seat within Woodward Theater, and General Admission Tickets…

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/