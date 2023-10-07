Leanna Crawford –  Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Leanna Crawford

October 7, 2023 - 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Music begins at 6pm and concludes at 8:30. The Owensboro Bluegrass Band will take the stage at 6pm and the guest artist will take the stage at 7pm. Faith Night at the Museum is a free event featuring food trucks, free live music, vendors, and more. The Hall of Fame will sell concessions, but this is an alcohol-free concert series creating a family friendly environment for people of all ages. Seating is not provided, so bring a chair or blanket. No outside coolers permitted.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/