REAL Southern Gospel Weekend –  Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

REAL Southern Gospel Weekend

December 1, 2023 - December 2, 2023

ALL INCLUSIVE PACKAGES FOR TWO GUESTS ONLY $649 AND INCLUDE:

A Two-Night Hotel Stay in Downtown Owensboro, KY, Located on the Ohio River.

DINNER INCLUDED Friday & Saturday evening at the Hall of Fame, provided by the world-famous Moonlite Bar-B-Q.

A southern gospel gift bag

ADMISSION INCLUDED to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum featuring renowned exhibits & rare artifacts.

Preferred seating at A FRIDAY EVENING COncert featuring The Hoppers (First Family of Gospel Music, GMA/SGMA HOF, Multi-Award Winners) & The williamsons (Multiple #1 songs, Multiple Award Winners, Live Band)

Preferred seating at A SATURDAY EVENING concert featuring Dixie Echoes (SGMHOF Members, Multiple Award Winners), Barry Rowland and Deliverance (Featuring the songs of the award winning songwriter, Kyla Rowland, including special video presentations and audio interview with Kyla Rowland-a night you'll never forget), and New Ground (2023 marks their 30th Anniversary-Big, Bold, "REAL" Traditional southern gospel Sound)

A Special Session SATURDAY AFTERNOON with Les Butler, Southern gospel Historian, Former Publisher of the Singing News Magazine-Unique Southern Gospel Memorabilia, Stories, Q&A Session.

A Special Session with Barry Rowland, son of SGMHOF Member, Kyla Rowland. Barry will SHAre personal stories about his mother and how she came to write her award winning songs. We will hear stories from Kyla herself, recorded over the years with Les Butler.

Live Broadcast on the REAL Southern Gospel Radio Network

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/