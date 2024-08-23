Bonsai Weekend at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Bonsai Weekend at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Waterfront Botanical Gardens' 2nd Annual Bonsai Weekend featuring the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society

Friday, August 23 - Sunday, August 25, 2025

Dozens of bonsai on display, special guest artist and show judge Phil Malhiot, people’s choice award, bonsai workshops and demonstrations with the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society, children’s programming, bonsai vendors, Asian-inspired cuisine, and more!

Tickets:

$12 in advance | $15 at the gate | $10 WBG & Bonsai Society Members

Ages 16 & Under: FREE

For more information, please call 502.276.5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/bonsai/

Info

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Home & Garden
502.276.5404
