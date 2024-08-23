× Expand Waterfront Botanical Gardens Copy of BONSAI WEEKEND 2024 - 1 Waterfront Botanical Gardens' 2nd Annual Bonsai Weekend featuring the Greater Louisville Bonsai Societyhttps://waterfrontgardens.org/bonsai/

Bonsai Weekend at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Friday, August 23 - Sunday, August 25, 2025

Dozens of bonsai on display, special guest artist and show judge Phil Malhiot, people’s choice award, bonsai workshops and demonstrations with the Greater Louisville Bonsai Society, children’s programming, bonsai vendors, Asian-inspired cuisine, and more!

Tickets:

$12 in advance | $15 at the gate | $10 WBG & Bonsai Society Members

Ages 16 & Under: FREE

For more information, please call 502.276.5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/bonsai/