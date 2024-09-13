Book Sale - Friends of the Library - Warren County
Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch 175 Iron Skillet Court, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104
Friends of the Library - Warren County
BOOK SALE- FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY -WARREN COUNTY, KY
Huge Book Sale of one year's worth of donations. Pre-sorted.
$1 hardcovers, 50 cent paperback and children's.
Pre-Sale Thursday Sept. 12 from 4p - 8p for Friends of WCPL or $10
$1 Bag Sale Sunday Sept. 15 from 1p - 5p
For more information, please call 651.334.4677 or visit warrenpl.org/friends/
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Kids & Family