Warren County Public Library Friends of the Library - Warren County

BOOK SALE- FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY -WARREN COUNTY, KY

Huge Book Sale of one year's worth of donations. Pre-sorted.

$1 hardcovers, 50 cent paperback and children's.

Pre-Sale Thursday Sept. 12 from 4p - 8p for Friends of WCPL or $10

$1 Bag Sale Sunday Sept. 15 from 1p - 5p

For more information, please call 651.334.4677 or visit warrenpl.org/friends/