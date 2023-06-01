× Expand Chandra Lynch, Ankh Productions Carnegie Newsletter Summer 2023 (Facebook Cover) - 2 Books in Progress Conference

Books in Progress Conference (June 1-3, 2023) Grow your writing in sessions and panels led by top authors, editors, and writing professionals. Topics include fiction, nonfiction, YA, publishing, revision, and more! Sign up for conference add-ons such as one-on-one pitch meetings with literary agents, first page critiques, a pre-conference writing retreat with Jacinda Townsend, and a post-conference writing retreat with Ashley Blooms.

Angela Jackson-Brown is an award-winning writer, poet and playwright who is an Associate Professor in the creative writing program at Indiana University in Bloomington. She also teaches in the graduate program at the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing at Spalding University in Louisville, KY. She is the author of Drinking From a Bitter Cup, House Repairs, When Stars Rain Down and The Light Always Breaks. In October of 2023, Angela’s next novel, Homeward, a follow-up to When Stars Rain Down, will be published by Harper Muse.

