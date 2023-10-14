Boots and Brews Benefits The Point/Arc

A new venue and Country Music singing sensation Taylor Austin Dye highlight the fifth-annual Boots and Brews, presented by Cincinnati radio’s country giant, WUBE – B105, 105.1 FM.

The Newport Car Barn, 1102 Brighton Street (Newport) will be the site for the event set for Saturday, October 14th – with doors opening at 6 pm.

Country star Taylor Austin Dye, a Booneville, Ky. native – she’s opened for Wynonna Judd—has her new album releasing September 22nd with Bible Belt and RIP.

Billy Brown and Ben Maile will serve as opening acts for the evening festivities.

Boots and Brews is a Country/Western theme event and serves as a fund-raising event for The Point/Arc.

Tickets for the event are $50 and include one drink ticket and valet parking. Tickets may be purchased at: 859-491-9191 Ext. 110.

The Point/Arc was founded by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.