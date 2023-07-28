The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop
$35-$45 per person
In celebration of #NationalMilkChocolateDay, Yew Dell is thrilled to take a deep dive into the food of the Gods. Julia Kachanova, University of Louisville PhD Biology student, will take participants through the process of cacao becoming the delicacy we all know and love, including how sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and lots of other botanicals got into the mix. Next, Oldham County Small Batch Chocolate founder Jennifer Simpson will fill us in on the business side of chocolate while we enjoy dark, milk, and white chocolate samples.
