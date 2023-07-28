The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop

$35-$45 per person

In celebration of #NationalMilkChocolateDay, Yew Dell is thrilled to take a deep dive into the food of the Gods. Julia Kachanova, University of Louisville PhD Biology student, will take participants through the process of cacao becoming the delicacy we all know and love, including how sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and lots of other botanicals got into the mix. Next, Oldham County Small Batch Chocolate founder Jennifer Simpson will fill us in on the business side of chocolate while we enjoy dark, milk, and white chocolate samples.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Parents, Workshops
502.241.4788
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 ical