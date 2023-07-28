The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop

The Botany of Chocolate – In-Person Workshop

$35-$45 per person

In celebration of #NationalMilkChocolateDay, Yew Dell is thrilled to take a deep dive into the food of the Gods. Julia Kachanova, University of Louisville PhD Biology student, will take participants through the process of cacao becoming the delicacy we all know and love, including how sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and lots of other botanicals got into the mix. Next, Oldham County Small Batch Chocolate founder Jennifer Simpson will fill us in on the business side of chocolate while we enjoy dark, milk, and white chocolate samples.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/