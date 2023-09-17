× Expand La Vigne Wine Bar The Bottle T’s LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar

FREE

The Bottle T’s - an acoustic trio made up of Tom Rump, Tiffany Lynn Puckett, and Tyler Warden will return to La Vigne. This Louisville, KY-based band will be playing Rock Hits thru the Ages, I Want My MTV and A Little Bit Country. No Cover. Must be 21 and over to enter.

For more information, please call 502.265.0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/