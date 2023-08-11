Bourbon and Blues Car Experience - Owensboro

The 2023 Bourbon and Blues Car Experience will take place in Owensboro, Ky., Aug. 11-13 and will bring to town hundreds of street rods, muscle cars and vintage automobiles from around the southeastern United States, event organizers have announced.

“Owensboro is quickly becoming a car enthusiasts’ dream as it’s centrally located and offers some of the country’s most authentic experiences with live music and bourbon along a picture perfect waterfront,” said Jeff Stumb, Bourbon and Blues Car Experience Organizer.

Participants will enjoy Friday After 5 on Veterans Boulevard along the Ohio River the evening of Aug. 11 with great food trucks and live music including the blues-rock band JVT Band hailing all the way from the Netherlands.

Saturday will feature a car show at Green River Distilling Company in Owensboro from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include music, food and distillery tours.

Special rates at the Owensboro Holiday Inn Riverfront are available and those interested can secure rooms by calling 270.683.1111 and using Group Code BBJ before July 28. Participants who stay at the hotels will receive free T-shirts and complementary tours at the distillery.

“If you’re a car fan who also loves Kentucky’s authentic spirit and blues music, why wouldn’t you be in Owensboro on August 11-13? Make a weekend out of it and come see us in Owensboro,” said Dave Kirk, Visit Owensboro.

Owensboro is home to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum which has hosted some of the all-time greats like Marty Stuart and Ricky Skaggs, but Kentucky is also has deep roots in the Blues genre – beginning with W.C. Handy who became known as the “Father of the Blues” in Henderson, Ky.

For more information, please visit visitowensboro.com/2023/07/