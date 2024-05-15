Bourbon & Birdies: A Dinner with Fred Noe
to
The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. 526 Happy Hollow Road, Clermont, Kentucky 40110
The James B. Beam Distilling Co.
Bourbon & Birdies: A Dinner with Fred Noe
Bourbon & Birdies: A Dinner with Fred Noe
Join us for an unforgettable evening at Bourbon & Birdies: A Dinner with Fred Noe at our homeplace in Clermont, Kentucky. Tee off your night with a putting experience, live music, and signature Basil Hayden cocktails followed by a four-course dinner at The Kitchen Table Restaurant paired with cocktails & pours highlighting our portfolio of bourbons.
You’ll enjoy:
• An immersive putting green experience and the opportunity to putt for prizes
• A four-course dinner featuring Kentucky-inspired fare with curated bourbon pairings.
• Live music, activities, and Basil Hayden signature cocktails at the Home of The First Family of Bourbon
• Storytelling from the host of Bourbon & Birdies: Master Distiller Fred Noe.
Event Details:
• Date: Wednesday, May 15th
• Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA
• Must be 21+, Drink Smart®
• Price: $275 per person (plus taxes + fees)
For more information call (502) 347-2920 or visit beamdistilling.com/book-a-tour#id=bourbon-birdies-a-dinner-with-fred-noe-clermont