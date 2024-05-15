× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Bourbon & Birdies: A Dinner with Fred Noe

Bourbon & Birdies: A Dinner with Fred Noe

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Bourbon & Birdies: A Dinner with Fred Noe at our homeplace in Clermont, Kentucky. Tee off your night with a putting experience, live music, and signature Basil Hayden cocktails followed by a four-course dinner at The Kitchen Table Restaurant paired with cocktails & pours highlighting our portfolio of bourbons.

You’ll enjoy:

• An immersive putting green experience and the opportunity to putt for prizes

• A four-course dinner featuring Kentucky-inspired fare with curated bourbon pairings.

• Live music, activities, and Basil Hayden signature cocktails at the Home of The First Family of Bourbon

• Storytelling from the host of Bourbon & Birdies: Master Distiller Fred Noe.

Event Details:

• Date: Wednesday, May 15th

• Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Must be 21+, Drink Smart®

• Price: $275 per person (plus taxes + fees)

For more information call (502) 347-2920 or visit beamdistilling.com/book-a-tour#id=bourbon-birdies-a-dinner-with-fred-noe-clermont