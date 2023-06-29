× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Bourbon & Bites with Bulleit and Blade & Bow

What do you get when you combine southern traditions of hospitality, groundbreaking food, and cocktail innovation with two of the coolest Bourbon brands in the business? You get the first annual Bourbon & Bites program, featuring Blade & Bow and Bulleit Whiskey!

We’ll taste, compare, and contrast three fantastic expressions from the Bulleit Distillery, including a 17-year-old single barrel chosen by our team at the Frazier and a Gold medal–winning Bourbon from Blade & Bow. And the fun doesn’t stop there: each of the four whiskeys will be paired with a yummy bite from a mover and shaker in the Louisville restaurant scene. You’ll also have the opportunity to buy our Bulleit single barrel selection—but you’d better move quickly because our 17-year-old selection yielded fewer than 100 bottles. (Limit 1 bottle per person). So bring your favorite Bourbon and food enthusiast for a night you’ll always remember at the Frazier History Museum. Live a little, come have a taste!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, June 29

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Gallery Access: 6–6:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $49 ($44 for Contributor Level Members & Above)

Bulleit Single Barrel can be purchased at the event.

For more information call 502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org