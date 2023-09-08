Bourbon & Books - Fort Thomas

× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library Bourbon & Books is held on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 pm.

Bourbon & Books

Raise a glass for the library’s Bourbon & Books.

September is National Bourbon Heritage Month. The library is celebrating with a panel discussion featuring bourbon experts from various Northern Kentucky distilleries.

After the panel, those age 21 and over can sample bourbon and peruse books. You’ll also get your own complimentary coaster (while supplies last).

Registration is required. The library is excited to celebrate this piece of Kentucky heritage with the greater community. Along with a group of panelists, Dr. Samantha Langley will join the program as moderator.

For more information, please visit cc-pl.org/bourbon-books