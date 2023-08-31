× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: The Derby City Dandies

Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: The Derby City Dandies

$10 - $20 per person.

Finish off Yew Dell Botanical Gardens’ Bourbon & Botanicals series with The Derby City Dandies, and their Vintage Swing Jazz. Bring your chairs to enjoy music under the covered Pavilion. Food and drink available for sale. Feel free to picnic with your own food, but no alcoholic beverages can be brought onto our property.

Schedule:

Gates open: 5:30pm

Martha Lee’s Kitchen: 5:30pm-Intermission

Bar Service: 5:30pm-8pm

Garden Gift Shop: 5:30pm-8:3opm

Garden Tour with Horticulture Staff: 6pm-7pm

The Derby City Dandies performance: 7pm-8:45pm

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/