Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: The Derby City Dandies
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
$10 - $20 per person.
Finish off Yew Dell Botanical Gardens’ Bourbon & Botanicals series with The Derby City Dandies, and their Vintage Swing Jazz. Bring your chairs to enjoy music under the covered Pavilion. Food and drink available for sale. Feel free to picnic with your own food, but no alcoholic beverages can be brought onto our property.
Schedule:
Gates open: 5:30pm
Martha Lee’s Kitchen: 5:30pm-Intermission
Bar Service: 5:30pm-8pm
Garden Gift Shop: 5:30pm-8:3opm
Garden Tour with Horticulture Staff: 6pm-7pm
The Derby City Dandies performance: 7pm-8:45pm
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/