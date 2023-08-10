Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Grizzly Goat - Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Garden
Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Grizzly Goat
Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Grizzly Goat
$10 - $20 per person.
Thanks to their sponsor, Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Bourbon & Botanicals is back for another season of local and regional musical talents in the Gardens. This show features Grizzly Goat, with their undomesticated Americana music. Bring own chairs to enjoy music under the covered Pavilion; food and drink will be for sale. Feel free to picnic with your own food, but no alcoholic beverages can be brought onto the property.
Schedule:
Gates open: 5:30pm
Martha Lee’s Kitchen: 5:30pm-Intermission
Bar Service: 5:30pm-8pm
Garden Gift Shop: 5:30pm-8:3opm
Garden Tour with Horticulture Staff: 6pm-7pm
Grizzly Goat performance: 7pm-8:45pm
Night ends: 9pm
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/