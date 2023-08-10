Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Grizzly Goat - Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Garden Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Grizzly Goat

Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Grizzly Goat

$10 - $20 per person.

Thanks to their sponsor, Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Bourbon & Botanicals is back for another season of local and regional musical talents in the Gardens. This show features Grizzly Goat, with their undomesticated Americana music. Bring own chairs to enjoy music under the covered Pavilion; food and drink will be for sale. Feel free to picnic with your own food, but no alcoholic beverages can be brought onto the property.

Schedule:

Gates open: 5:30pm

Martha Lee’s Kitchen: 5:30pm-Intermission

Bar Service: 5:30pm-8pm

Garden Gift Shop: 5:30pm-8:3opm

Garden Tour with Horticulture Staff: 6pm-7pm

Grizzly Goat performance: 7pm-8:45pm

Night ends: 9pm

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/