Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Keltricity - Yew Dell Gardens

Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Keltricity

$10 - $20 per person.

As part of the Bourbon & Botanicals series at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, this show features Keltricity, who bring with them an amazingly bold, beautiful, and artful Celtic music. Bring your chairs to enjoy music under the the covered Pavilion. Food and drink available for purchase. Feel free to picnic with your own food, but no alcoholic beverages can be brought on property.

Schedule:

Gates open: 5:30pm

Martha Lee’s Kitchen: 5:30pm-Intermission

Bar Service: 5:30pm-8pm

Garden Gift Shop: 5:30pm-8:3opm

Garden Tour with Horticulture Staff: 6pm-7pm

Keltricity performance: 7pm-8:45pm

