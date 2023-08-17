Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Keltricity - Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Keltricity
$10 - $20 per person.
As part of the Bourbon & Botanicals series at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, this show features Keltricity, who bring with them an amazingly bold, beautiful, and artful Celtic music. Bring your chairs to enjoy music under the the covered Pavilion. Food and drink available for purchase. Feel free to picnic with your own food, but no alcoholic beverages can be brought on property.
Schedule:
Gates open: 5:30pm
Martha Lee’s Kitchen: 5:30pm-Intermission
Bar Service: 5:30pm-8pm
Garden Gift Shop: 5:30pm-8:3opm
Garden Tour with Horticulture Staff: 6pm-7pm
Keltricity performance: 7pm-8:45pm
