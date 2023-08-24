Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Louisville Folk School at Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Louisville Folk School
Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Louisville Folk School
$10 - $20 per person.
The Bourbon & Botanicals series at Yew Dell Botanical Garden will feature Louisville Folk School, and their folk music traditions. Bring your chairs to enjoy music under the covered Pavilion. Food and drink available for purchase. Feel free to picnic with your own food, but no alcoholic beverages can be brought on property.
Schedule:
Gates open: 5:30pm
Martha Lee’s Kitchen: 5:30pm-Intermission
Bar Service: 5:30pm-8pm
Garden Gift Shop: 5:30pm-8:3opm
Garden Tour with Horticulture Staff: 6pm-7pm
Louisville Folk School performance: 7pm-8:45pm
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/