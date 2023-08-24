Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Louisville Folk School at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bourbon & Botanicals 2023: Louisville Folk School

$10 - $20 per person.

The Bourbon & Botanicals series at Yew Dell Botanical Garden will feature Louisville Folk School, and their folk music traditions. Bring your chairs to enjoy music under the covered Pavilion. Food and drink available for purchase. Feel free to picnic with your own food, but no alcoholic beverages can be brought on property.

Schedule:

Gates open: 5:30pm

Martha Lee’s Kitchen: 5:30pm-Intermission

Bar Service: 5:30pm-8pm

Garden Gift Shop: 5:30pm-8:3opm

Garden Tour with Horticulture Staff: 6pm-7pm

Louisville Folk School performance: 7pm-8:45pm

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/