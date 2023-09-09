× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Bourbon and Que for a Cure

$30-$150

Join us at Oldham Gardens for our first ever BBQ competition. 20 amateur teams will compete for your votes of best bbq! This event will benefit Super Drew's Crew. Agenda: 1 – 5 pm: BBQ Competition Tasting; 5 – 8 pm: Live Music in the Beer Garden.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/