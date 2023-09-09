Bourbon and Que for a Cure

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Bourbon and Que for a Cure

$30-$150

Join us at Oldham Gardens for our first ever BBQ competition. 20 amateur teams will compete for your votes of best bbq! This event will benefit Super Drew's Crew. Agenda: 1 – 5 pm: BBQ Competition Tasting; 5 – 8 pm: Live Music in the Beer Garden.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Bourbon and Que for a Cure - 2023-09-09 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bourbon and Que for a Cure - 2023-09-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bourbon and Que for a Cure - 2023-09-09 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bourbon and Que for a Cure - 2023-09-09 13:00:00 ical