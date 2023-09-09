Bourbon and Que for a Cure
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
$30-$150
Join us at Oldham Gardens for our first ever BBQ competition. 20 amateur teams will compete for your votes of best bbq! This event will benefit Super Drew's Crew. Agenda: 1 – 5 pm: BBQ Competition Tasting; 5 – 8 pm: Live Music in the Beer Garden.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink