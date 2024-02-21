Bourbon's Butterfly: Blue Run's Brand Evolution - Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Bourbon's Butterfly: Blue Run's Brand Evolution

Join us at the Frazier for our first barrel selection of 2024 and snare your own bottle of our Blue Run Spirits Single Barrel Selection! Special guests Jim Rutledge, Bourbon Hall of Famer and liquid advisor at Blue Run, and Trey Wade, founder of Black Bourbon Society and head of consumer experience at Coors Whiskey Company, will lead the tasting and share their vast knowledge and experience. The legendary Black Jockeys Lounge will offer delicious food pairings for our every tasting. Participate and discover Blue Run’s “whiskey metamorphosis” and hear the unique brand story that makes Blue Run a true butterfly of Bourbon. Since opening in 2020, Blue Run has become one of Kentucky’s most elusive and exclusive whiskey producers. Their award-winning brand is a nostalgic tribute to Georgetown, Kentucky’s Royal Spring, where many a young Kentuckian devoted their summers to chasing dreams and butterflies along the river.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Wednesday, February 21

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Admission (without Bottle): $39

Admission (without Bottle; Contributor-level Members & Above): $34

Admission (with Bottle): $199

