Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Alex Castle, Master Distiller & Senior VP, Old Dominick Distillery

THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2024 AT 6:30PM

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion is pleased to welcome back Alex Castle, Master Distiller and Senior Vice President of Old Dominick Distillery.

Making spirits isn’t as much a job as it is a calling, and Alex Castle found hers early on. As a Kentucky native, there’s a passion for good bourbon that runs deep. As a chemical engineer, there’s a love of the process that takes something simple and makes it sublime.

Alex’s talent passion, and creativity are why she was supervising Wild Turkey’s 24-hour-a-day operation at only 24 years old, and why we’re proud to have her continue the Old Dominick legacy.

For her many accomplishments and tireless pursuit of excellence, Alex Castle was appointed as the state of Tennessee’s first female Head Distiller. She now holds the title Master Distiller and Senior Vice President. In 2020, Alex was elected the first female President of the Tennessee Distillers Guild, a position she still holds today.

Alex also represents craft distillers across the country as Vice Chair of the Craft Advisory Council for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Come join us as Alex shares all the new and exciting things she and the Old Dominick team have been up to since her last visit!

As always, tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the historic T.B. Ripy Mansion and cash bar will also be available. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued maintenance and restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please visit tbripyhome.com/events