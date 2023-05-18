× Expand BourbonRabbi, Chaim Litvin and Aaron Rothke BourbonRabbi, Chaim Litvin and Aaron Rothke, owner of Happy Hour Liquor & Bar

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with BourbonRabbi Chaim Litvin and Aaron Rothke, owner of Happy Hour Liquor & Bar

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion welcomes BourbonRabbi, Chaim Litvin and Happy Hour Liquor and Bar owner and operator, Aaron Rothke

THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023 AT 6:30PM

BourbonRabbi is a renown and respected kosher expert with nearly 2 decades in the Bourbon industry.

BourbonRabbi offers a wide variety of tours, tastings and lectures to complement it’s ever growing line of premier bourbons.

BourbonRabbi has been prominently featured in numerous publications, including the front page of The Wall Street Journal and the permanent bourbon exhibit at The Frazier History and Arms Museum.

Aaron Rothke is originally from the Chicago suburbs. Aaron graduated from the University of Kentucky with an undergrad in Accounting, and MBA. He has lived in Lexington since 2001. He serves on six non-profit boards.

In 2022, Governor Beshear and Secretary of State Adams gave Aaron the honor of title of Kentucky Colonel.

Aaron currently owns and operates Happy Hour Liquor and Bar in Nicholasville, KY, and is working towards a second location in Lexington.

Aaron co-habitats with his mini-horse, who happens to be a Great Dane.

The evening will include a tasting and presentation of specially selected BourbonRabbi spirits including BourbonRabbi’s Flagship Bourbon, Honey Finish, Cabernet Finish and also special barrel picks by Aaron. Presentation includes a range of topics including the history of the BourbonRabbi brand, Jewish history in Bourbon and Jewish history about Prohibition.

Cash bar and tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be available. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information call 502-517-1029 or visit tbripyhome.com/events