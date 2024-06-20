× Expand Woodford Reserve Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller of Woodford Reserve

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller of Woodford Reserve

THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024 at 6:30PM

Tickets $39.95

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion is pleased to welcome Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller for Woodford Reserve.

Elizabeth McCall is the Master Distiller for Woodford Reserve, overseeing new product development and innovations. A Certified Specialist of Spirits (CSS) , she is the second generation of her family to work in the spirits industry.

She began her career in 2009 as a sensory expert, working in the quality department at Brown-Forman, the parent company of Woodford Reserve. She has a Master’s Degree from the University of Louisville. She has been Master Taster, Assistant Master Distiller and in 2023 was named Master Distiller, succeeding the legendary Chris Morris.

When Elizabeth is not using her expertise at the distillery, she is passionate about her family, horses and being involved in her community. She and her husband Matt have two children – Winnie and Ferris – and a dog, Beasley. They live in Louisville, Kentucky.

Elizabeth will take us on an inside look into Woodford Reserve and lead a guided tasting with a special selection of Woodford Reserve spirits including their Bourbon, Double Oaked, Rye Whiskey, and a special release hand-picked by Elizabeth!

Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be offered and a cash bar will also be available. Proceeds in excess of event costs go directly towards the continued maintenance and revitalization efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please call 502.680.0948 or visit tbripyhome.com