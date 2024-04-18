× Expand Chef Newman Miller Chef Newman Miller and Lisa Wicker

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion featuring Chef Newman Miller with special guest, Lisa Wicker

THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024 AT 6:30PM

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion is pleased to welcome Chef Newman Miller, Chef and Co-Owner of Mr. Tubs in Bardstown, KY with special guest, Lisa Wicker.

Born and raised in Central Kentucky by two Kentucky natives, the cultural influences of the region are rooted deeply in his background. At age seven, he wrote a letter to Sullivan University in Louisville, KY letting them know his plans to attend. Staying true to his word, Miller later attended and graduated from Sullivan University.

Following graduation, Miller built his resume working in numerous places - Louisville, Chicago, and Scotland. During his time in Chicago, Miller traveled to restaurants across the world, where he learned from and cooked with chefs in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Developing his passion for cocktails, Miller mastered his skills by “studying” at the best bars, observing the craft from the most renowned bartenders both in Chicago and during his international travels.

In 2014, Miller returned to Bardstown with his wife, where they opened the Harrison Smith House, named for the historic house from 1790 in which it is located. From there, he joined the Maker’s Mark team, where he was the Founder and Chef at Star Hill Provisions at Maker’s Mark Distillery. Here, he worked with Owner Rob Samuels for five years, where he specialized in elevated cocktails and modern twists on the rich food culture of Kentucky. Between growing up in a bourbon-drinking family and his time at Maker’s Mark, Miller has extensive bourbon knowledge and hosts and participates in some of the industry’s most important independent whiskey events.

In September 2023, Miller and his wife Rachel, and his brother Harrison, opened Mr. Tubs in Bardstown, KY. Here Miller draws inspirations from the heyday of Chicago cocktail culture and his favorite bars and restaurants from around the world.

Lisa Wicker, recently named the first Master Distiller of Garrard County Distilling Company, is a well-known presence in the spirits industry with two decades of experience and talent.

Chef Miller and Lisa will talk about past, present, and future projects. Enjoy both a savory and sweet dish specially prepared by Chef Miller which will be paired with Wild Turkey 101 and Russel’s Rye.

Join us for a night of great food, drink, and all things bourbon!

For more information, please call 502.680.0948 or visit tbripyhome.com/events