Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Jason Brauner, Co-Founder and Master Blender for Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey

Jason began his whiskey career in 2005, when he opened Bourbons Bistro in Louisville as a place where people could come to learn about and taste whiskies from all over the world — including the best Kentucky bourbons. Jason pioneered the idea of exclusive barrel selections for restaurants and has personally taken part in more than 100 barrel selections during his career.

A Louisville native, Jason has worked side-by-side with many of Kentucky’s leading master distillers. Through those relationships, he gained knowledge and garnered the respect of those distillers for his quest for information and his well-informed palate.

Recognized bourbon expert and author Fred Minnick said “…it all started with Bourbons Bistro. Without Bourbons Bistro anchoring bourbon’s core market, there’s a strong chance that Kentucky’s largest city would never have been motivated to support bourbon.”

Jason’s newest chapter began in 2019 when he co-founded Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey and became its master blender, sourcing aged rye whiskies and bourbons and working closely with Independent Stave Company on a proprietary re-barreling program, turning out whiskies with completely unique flavor profiles. “Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are created with drinkers in mind,” says Jason. “My goal is to create really exceptional whiskies that are as delicious sipped neat as they are in cocktails.”

The Buzzard’s Roost portfolio currently includes Small Batch Rye, Barrel Strength Rye, Toasted Barrel Rye, Peated Barrel Rye and Bourbon, with special limited edition releases planned each year.

Jason will share his extensive knowledge and experience in the industry as he leads a tasting featuring a variety of Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey products including Char # 1 Bourbon, Toasted Barrel Rye, Barrel Strength Rye, and Barrel Strength Bourbon.

As always, tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the historic T.B. Ripy Mansion and cash bar will also be available. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued maintenance and restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please visit tbripyhome.com/events