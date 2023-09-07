× Expand Rabbit Hole Spirits, LLC Kaveh Zamanian, Founder, CEO and chief whiskey officer of Rabbit Hole Spirits, LLC

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Kaveh Zamanian, Founder, CEO Rabbit Hole Spirits, LLC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 AT 6:30PM

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion is pleased to welcome Kaveh Zamanian, Founder, CEO, and chief whiskey officer of Rabbit Hole Spirits, LLC.

Prior to pursuing his passions within the spirits industry, Kaveh earned his PhD in Clinical Psychology. He maintained a successful career for over 20 years as a psychologist, psychoanalyst, and academic. Kaveh then pursued his long-standing passion for fine spirits and American whiskey and in 2012 founded Rabbit Hole Spirits.

As a whiskey maker, Kaveh dispensed with many of the conventions of today’s mass-produced bourbon to produce Rabbit Hole’s signature one-of-a-kind, award-winning spirits. He designed and developed Rabbit Hole Distillery in the heart of Louisville. Now one of the largest Bourbon distilleries in the world, the facility has been named the architectural icon of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Rabbit Hole is now one of the fastest growing American Whiskey brands in the country.

In 2018, Kaveh was named an Endeavor Entrepreneur and in 2019, he received the honor of Entrepreneur of the Year Award from Ernst & Young. Also, in 2019, Rabbit Hole formed a partnership with the second largest spirit company in the world, Pernod-Ricard. With this partnership, Rabbit Hole is positioned to scale internationally and poised to achieve its ambition of becoming the next big American Whiskey brand. In recognition of his achievements, in 2022, Kaveh was inducted in the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame’s 20th anniversary class, cementing his place among industry pioneers and visionaries.

Kaveh will lead a tasting of a variety of Rabbit Hole’s products and share his stories and experiences.

Tasting will be accompanied with light appetizers. Cash bar and tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be available. Net proceeds do directly towards the continued maintenance and restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please visit tbripyhome.com/events